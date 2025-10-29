8th Pay Commission must consider liabilities stemming from wages, pensions

The Union Cabinet on Tuesday approved the terms of reference for the 8th Central Pay Commission (CPC), initiating the process for revising the pay of central-government employees. The pay revision will benefit about five million employees, including defence personnel, and about 6.9 million pensioners. The CPC will be headed by Justice Ranjana Prakash Desai, a former judge of the Supreme Court. Pulak Ghosh of the Indian Institute of Management, Bangalore, will serve as part-time member, while Pankaj Jain, secretary in the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, will be member secretary to the CPC. The commission is expected to submit its report within 18 months. It may also choose to submit an interim report, and the recommendations are expected to be implemented from January 1, 2026.

The government has given a broad framework to the CPC for reviewing the pay structure. It will have to take into account the overall economic conditions of the country and the need to maintain fiscal prudence. It is important to ensure that adequate funds are available for developmental work. The implementation of the previous CPC’s recommendations had increased expenditure by ₹1 trillion. Importantly, the CPC will also need to consider the impact on state-government finances since they broadly adopt the CPC recommendations with some modification. It also needs to consider the pension cost. Further, the CPC is expected to take note of the prevailing working conditions in public-sector enterprises and the private sector. These broad conditions are extremely important, and wages in the government sector should not be disconnected from the broader economic situation and working conditions in other parts of the economy. As things stand, the high number of applications for lower-level government jobs underscores that such positions pay significantly higher than comparable jobs in the private sector. It is at the higher levels that the private sector begins to pay higher compensation than the government. In effect, this reflects the demand and supply of labour for different kinds of jobs and accounts for productivity.