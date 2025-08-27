Tariff trials: India needs to diversify markets, increase competitiveness

The United States (US) has raised duties on imports from India to 50 per cent, with a 25 per cent levy linked to India’s oil purchases from Russia coming into force. Since the US accounts for nearly one-fifth of India’s exports, the consequences for exporters are severe. According to estimates, about 66 per cent of India’s exports to the US will be covered by the steep 50 per cent tariff and will affect labour-intensive sectors such as gems and jewellery, textile, handicrafts, and agri-products. Higher tariffs will make Indian exports uncompetitive compared to other countries. Last financial year, India exported goods worth $86.5 billion to the US with a surplus of over $41 billion. If this level of tariffs is maintained, these numbers will change dramatically, with a range of consequences for India. US President Donald Trump has also said that additional tariffs will be put on countries that have discriminatory rules for US tech companies. He would also restrict the supply of chips. This could again affect India.

Now that India has been put into this difficult situation, what are its options? The most important thing, of course, is to remain engaged with the US. The recent 2+2 Intersessional Dialogue shows that communication channels remain open. The engagement must continue. The imposition of additional tariffs on India for importing Russian oil clearly shows that Mr Trump is using tariffs to attain geopolitical objectives. It is an ill-informed strategy, but India will have to look for ways to avoid becoming collateral damage. As has been argued in this space earlier, discounts on Russian oil have come down significantly, and India should be able to progressively look for alternative sources. But the risk is that Mr Trump may not stop at oil. He may put another round of tariffs on the pretext of differential treatment of US tech companies or for some other reason. It is thus an extremely difficult situation to deal with. Nevertheless, India must keep negotiating and be prepared to make concessions to the extent possible.