Turning the tide: India must address fundamental gaps in external account

India usually runs a modest CAD, which is justifiable, given its level of development and investment needs. However, it needs stable long-term capital to fund its saving-investment gap. Foreign direct investment (FDI) is usually considered the most desired form of foreign capital. But the gross FDI flow in 2024-25 was lower than the level achieved in 2020-21. Besides, the level of repatriation and investment by Indian companies abroad has increased, reducing net FDI, which is critical from the balance of payments perspective. While some amount of overseas investment by Indian companies and repatriation by foreign companies is to be expected, the aim should be to increase gross flows substantially. Further, India must focus on pushing exports. It has done well to sign a number of trade deals in recent months. However, the impact of increased tariffs over the past decade or so is worth reviewing. Since the rupee has depreciated considerably over the past 18 months, which is likely to help tradable sectors, it is perhaps time to start reducing tariffs. Furthermore, in an increasingly uncertain world, currency management may also need to be reviewed.