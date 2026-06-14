AI with borders: US' Anthropic curbs should compel a rethink for India

The United States (US) government’s directive to restrict access to Anthropic’s latest models on artificial intelligence (AI) has policy implications. It alters the geopolitics around AI development, and could result in investors reviewing valuations of AI-related businesses. Last Friday, the US secretary of commerce issued an “export control directive” that ordered Anthropic to revoke access for all non-Americans to two of its most powerful AI models — Claude Fable 5 and Claude Mythos 5. The letter cited national security concerns. Anthropic suspended all access to the models, pending the rollout of a verification system. It said: “We must abruptly disable Fable 5 and Mythos 5 for all our customers to ensure compliance.” The concerns centre around a potential “jailbreak”, which is industry jargon for finding ways to remove constraints and guardrails that prevent models from working in high-risk areas. Anthropic had built Fable 5 on the underlying model Mythos, launched in April. Mythos was not mass-released because it was deemed too powerful without guardrails. It had identified flaws and vulnerabilities in every major operating system and web browser.