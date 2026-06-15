Hope versus experience: Optimism over US-Iran deal should be cautious

Oil prices plunged and stock markets soared on news that the United States (US) and Iran have agreed to a deal that will end 108 days of hostilities, which brought significant hardship for the world economy. The agreement, mediated by Pakistan, is reported to have been signed, and the signing ceremony would take place on June 19. The text is yet to be published but available information suggests convergence on some key issues. But many constraints lie between the US President’s exuberant social-media announcements and cautious Iranian official statements. In a Truth Social post, US President Donald Trump said he authorised the “toll-free” opening of the Strait of Hormuz and the immediate removal of the US naval blockade. “Let the oil flow,” he exulted. On state TV, the Iranian deputy foreign minister clarified that the sides agreed to a memorandum of understanding (MoU). This MoU is an interim agreement and the starting point to reach a final deal within 60 days, the timetable extendable by mutual agreement. Though Iran has confirmed the strait would be reopened, the timeline is unclear. Nor is there visibility on how the navigation of the waterway will be managed. US officials have said that the traffic would increase gradually.