FIFA's own goals: Revenue maximisation is tarnishing sporting values

First, the nation that will host the highest number of matches — 78 of the 104 — has embarked on a war against Iran, is the world’s second-largest emitter of greenhouse gases, and follows a toxic anti-immigration policy. Having awarded US President Donald Trump a bespoke Peace Prize, Fifa has duly obliged its host by revoking ticket allocations for Iranian fans for World Cup matches in the US. The Iranian team had to change its base to Mexico from the US after several members of its delegation, including the head of its football federation, were denied the visa. A Somalian referee was turned away at Miami after 11 hours of interrogation. Many fans from non-white countries can expect similar treatment from the world’s most powerful nation. Others are staying away for fear of random arrests by ICE agents.