Home / Opinion / Editorial / Improving economic inclusion: Access should enable empowerment of women

Improving economic inclusion: Access should enable empowerment of women

A larger number of women are participating in economic activities, but the quality of employment remains a concern

women empowerment financial inclusion
premium
Representational Image
Business Standard Editorial Comment
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 15 2026 | 9:51 PM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source
The latest National Family Health Survey (NFHS)-6 2023-24 findings suggest that women’s economic inclusion in India is improving, but empowerment remains uneven. Land ownership among women, either alone or jointly with others, has increased from 14 per cent in NFHS-5 (2019-21) to 18.8 per cent in NFHS-6 (2023-24). Internet use among women has nearly doubled from 33 per cent to 64 per cent, and 89 per cent of women now operate their own bank accounts, up from 79 per cent. The proportion of women who worked in the last 12 months and earned cash income has also risen from 25 per cent to 31 per cent. These gains reflect the impact of digitisation, financial-inclusion initiatives, and welfare programmes targeting women. 
However, important gaps remain. The rise in women’s ownership in land and housing is welcome, but much of this ownership is likely to be joint rather than independent. A 2022 working-paper by the National Council of Applied Economic Research (NCAER) found that women rarely owned land solely in their own name and were more commonly listed as joint owners. The study also showed that even when women possessed land titles, the area of land they held was typically smaller than that owned by men, and women with individual titles tended to own relatively small parcels. Without a stronger enforcement of inheritance rights and greater awareness of legal entitlements, asset ownership may remain more symbolic than transformative. 
The increase in women earning cash income also deserves closer scrutiny. A larger number of women are participating in economic activities, but the quality of employment remains a concern. According to the Economic Survey 2025-26, women account for more than 54 per cent of all workers registered on the e-Shram portal for unorganised labour. As the Periodic Labour Force Survey Annual Report 2025 shows, the female labour force participation rate stands at 40 per cent. Yet a substantial proportion of working women continues to be concentrated in informal and low-productivity employment with limited access to social security, employment benefits, and income security.
 
The expansion of financial inclusion, reflected in the growing share of women operating their own bank accounts, underscores the impact of initiatives such as the Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana and the growing use of direct-benefit transfers. Access to bank accounts has improved women’s ability to receive welfare payments, save independently, and participate in the formal financial system. However, account ownership alone does not guarantee financial empowerment. Despite substantial progress in financial inclusion, nearly two-thirds of credit-eligible women remained outside the formal credit system. 
The next phase of reform must, therefore, focus on strengthening women’s property rights, expanding opportunities in formal employment, improving access to productive credit, and supporting women-led enterprises. Investment in childcare facilities, skills development, and workplace flexibility can further reduce barriers to employment participation. India has made meaningful progress in bringing women into the economic mainstream. The focus now should be to ensure that inclusion evolves into genuine empowerment.
   

One subscription. Two world-class reads.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

FIFA's own goals: Revenue maximisation is tarnishing sporting values

Premium

Ethanol Gambit: E85 push must be matched by a long-term transport strategy

Premium

Priority sector lending must reflect India's changing economy

Premium

Smart Courts: AI can improve India's justice delivery with human oversight

Premium

Fixing Fertiliser: Urea subsidy cannot be allowed to continue unreformed

Topics :Business Standard Editorial CommentEditorial CommentBS Opinionliteracywomen workplacewomen empowermentFinancial literacy

First Published: Jun 15 2026 | 9:48 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story