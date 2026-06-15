Improving economic inclusion: Access should enable empowerment of women

However, important gaps remain. The rise in women’s ownership in land and housing is welcome, but much of this ownership is likely to be joint rather than independent. A 2022 working-paper by the National Council of Applied Economic Research (NCAER) found that women rarely owned land solely in their own name and were more commonly listed as joint owners. The study also showed that even when women possessed land titles, the area of land they held was typically smaller than that owned by men, and women with individual titles tended to own relatively small parcels. Without a stronger enforcement of inheritance rights and greater awareness of legal entitlements, asset ownership may remain more symbolic than transformative.