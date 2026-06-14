The upskilling imperative: TCS' plan on AI agents must spur a new approach

The writing is on the wall, and now a top information technology (IT) leader of the country publicly acknowledged it this week. Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) Chairman N Chandrasekaran, at the firm’s 31st annual general meeting, relayed a message that businesses cannot ignore. Mr Chandrasekaran, who’s also Tata Sons chairman, made a projection that could drastically change the trajectory of the IT industry. Over the next three years, TCS will have as many artificial intelligence (AI) agents as human employees and that the pace of hiring will slow, he informed shareholders. That would imply a large-scale disruption, not just at TCS, which has around half a million employees, but across the IT landscape. It’s a matter of time before the phenomenon spreads to other job-intensive sectors. For a country grappling with insufficient employment creation, this AI reality makes the concern about new and existing jobs that much more serious.