UP's targeted intervention for MSMEs could boost industrial output, jobs

However, even as the trajectory appears promising, there remain areas where more sustained attention is needed. One of the most critical gaps lies in the realm of women entrepreneurship. Women-owned MSMEs in UP account for only about 33 per cent of the total in the state. The proportion is lower than in many other states. Targeted skilling, financial access, and women-centric industrial clusters could further boost employment and output. Moreover, UP’s large agrarian economy presents both a challenge and an opportunity. There is untapped potential in agro-processing, food preservation, rural crafts, and farm-equipment manufacturing. For instance, the state’s Food Processing Industrial Policy 2022–27 highlights that only 6 per cent of the state’s 24,000 food-processing units have annual revenues above ₹20 crore, indicating substantial room for scaling up. Strengthening value chains that integrate agriculture with MSMEs can improve farmer incomes and reduce rural distress. It is also vital to ensure that MSME policies are not just about infrastructure and land, but also about reducing compliance burdens, improving credit access, and easing logistics bottlenecks. Prospects of higher industrial output and employment in the largest state will help improve India’s overall growth prospects.