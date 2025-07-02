US' approach to Pak terror raises questions on Quad's effectiveness

ALSO READ: Quad launches critical minerals push as PM eyes Latin America deals

This much has been clear from US President Donald Trump’s lunch meeting on June 19 with Pakistan Army Chief Asim Munir, whose complicity in the Pahalgam terrorist attack just two months before is hard to ignore. No surprise, the objective of this misleading bonhomie is purely transactional, to achieve the US’ narrow geopolitical aims in West Asia. Mr Trump is seeking military bases and seaports from which to attack Iran. This willingness to do business with a country that openly supports terrorism in India raises misgivings in New Delhi about the aims of the grouping. But the nature of the grouping in itself has been a source of weakness. Mr Jaishankar has also said a more focused Quad will deliver results. But the fact is that the Quad is not a formal alliance or security association —despite China’s sneering references to the “Asian Nato” — but a consultative grouping. It had its origins in successful Indo-Japanese engagement during the 2004 Tsunami, prompting then Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe to suggest a wider multilateral “Democratic Security Diamond”, including the US and Australia with the shared objective of ensuring a “free, open and prosperous” Indo-Pacific region. Though the partners viewed the coalition as an opportunity to contain China in the Indo-Pacific and the US to expand its influence in that region, the Quad’s objectives have since expanded capaciously to include vaccines, artificial intelligence, security, and even cultural exchanges. This expansion of objectives has diluted the security element of the grouping.