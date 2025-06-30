Scaling up garment production: Incentives alone won't fix structural gaps

Other than smartphones and pharmaceuticals, overall investment remains far from what was initially expected in other sectors where PLI schemes were launched. India’s industrial strategy, instead of being harnessed to generate productive employment and boost export potential, is tilting towards import substitution. The PLI scheme shortlists firms and provides subsidies ranging from 4-6 per cent, based on conditions like investment and production. However, PLI-induced investment has been unable to create the scale of employment needed, especially in low-skill manufacturing. The PLI scheme for textile is a case in point. Aimed at boosting the production of manmade fibre (MMF) apparel and MMF fabric, it was launched in 2021 with a budgetary outlay of ₹10,683 crore for five years. However, growth in investment in the sector remains slower than anticipated. In fact, textile exports stood at $34.4 billion in 2023-24, marking a decline of over 3 per cent over the previous financial year. It is worth noting that what worked for electronics perhaps cannot be replicated for garments, a sector dominated by tiny artisan clusters and informal micro units. They may not benefit from a model designed to reward firms with capacity and scale.