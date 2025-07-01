Speeding up trade: Operational gaps in cargo clearance need attention

India in recent years made notable improvements in its logistics ecosystem, driven by advancements in port infrastructure, multimodal connectivity, digital integration, and a renewed emphasis on trade facilitation. The country had climbed six spots on the World Bank’s logistics performance index, 2023, moving to 38th position globally. The jump reflects the early impact of initiatives such as the PM Gati Shakti and Unified Logistics Interface Platform. In this regard, the recently released National Time Release Study (NTRS) 2025, conducted by the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs, provides granular data on how long it takes for import and export cargo to be cleared through various Indian ports. Time-bound cargo movement allows exporters, especially small and medium enterprises, to meet global timelines, reduce costs, improve trade competitiveness, and integrate with global value chains.

ALSO READ: External risks: Trade and capital flows to impact economic growth Trade-facilitation reforms, including digitisation, pre-arrival processing, and the Authorised Economic Operator (Aeo) programme, are steadily reducing average release times (ARTs). According to the study, gains were seen at seaports and air-cargo complexes (ACCs), where ARTs fell significantly. Relative to 2024, Inland Container Depots (ICDs) saw marginal improvement, while Integrated Check Posts (ICPs) continued to outperform all categories, with nearly 93 per cent of imports cleared within the NTFAP (National Trade Facilitation Action Plan) benchmark of 48 hours. Exports, however, reveal a mixed picture. The ART for exports, or the duration from cargo arrival to final departure, suggests that while ACCs and ICPs meet most clearance targets, seaports and ICDs continue to lag. This is particularly worrying, given that these locations handle a substantial portion of India’s outbound trade volume. Differences in cargo type, stuffing method, and time-of-day patterns cause further variations in release time.