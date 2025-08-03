US tariffs should not be cause for disengaging from trade talks, blocs

The tariff rate of 25 per cent, which United States (US) President Donald Trump has decided will be applied to Indian exports to the US, may not, eventually, be the final rate. It may effectively wind up being higher if he carries out his threat to add a surcharge related to India’s increasing purchases of Russian oil. It may be lower if New Delhi’s negotiators pull some sort of a broader deal together. It is also worth remembering that there will be multiple exceptions to this headline tariff rate. Some goods that compose a large part of India-US trade — mobile phone handsets, for example — have a tariff rate different from the country-specific ones Mr Trump has announced. The US administration is, after all, keen to minimise the inflationary impact of its tariffs. The majority of Apple’s iPhones for the US market are now being assembled or made in India and not in China.

Nevertheless, the current status of India’s relative tariffs is disquieting. Developed nations, such as Japan, Korea, and the European Union, face tariffs of 15 per cent; most of India’s developing peers, including Bangladesh and Vietnam, face tariffs of 19 or 20 per cent. The additional five percentage points placed on India could significantly affect its exports. Mr Trump is a mercurial and impulsive leader, and it is essential to keep on engaging his administration in order to ensure that the chance to extract a better baseline rate does not pass India by. Naturally, any agreement in the future must reflect India’s broader interests. But those interests must indeed be defined more broadly than they have sometimes been in the past. The importance of trade connections with large consumer markets like the US should not be minimised, and the threat to Indian producers, including in agriculture, from foreign competition should not be exaggerated.