Water budgeting: India needs better planning as scarcity risks rise

As extreme weather, shrinking aquifers, and rising demand strain already-fragile ecosystems, traditional supply-side approaches are proving insufficient, placing India at a critical juncture in its water-governance journey. A new NITI Aayog report, “Water Budgeting in Aspirational Blocks”, has done well to shift focus towards scientifically planning water availability rather than reacting to scarcity. At the heart of this effort is Varuni, a first-of-its-kind app-based water-budgeting tool piloted across 18 blocks representing India’s varied ecological landscapes — from the Himalayan state of Sikkim to the coastal plains of Tamil Nadu and the dry tracts of Bundelkhand. The findings are sobering. Several blocks, including Namchi in Sikkim (94 per cent), Gangiri in Uttar Pradesh (60 per cent), and Baldeogarh in Madhya Pradesh (53 per cent), face severe water deficits. Rajasthan’s Kotri and Abu Road are already extracting groundwater beyond 100 per cent of recharge levels. Meanwhile, paradoxically, blocks like Fatehpur in Bihar and Abu Road generate significant runoff, yet use only a fraction of the available stored water.

Planners can identify real deficits and feasible interventions by estimating inflows like rainfall, surface storage, groundwater recharge, inter-basin transfers, and matching those against domestic, agricultural, livestock, and industrial demand. Importantly, this method aligns with global best practices. Israel’s water-pricing and recycling measures, Australia’s Murray-Darling Basin reforms, and California’s groundwater sustainability mandates have all shown that data-backed decision-making is key to long-term resilience. The report also makes it clear that agriculture remains the fulcrum of India’s water stress, consuming 80-90 per cent of the available freshwater. Without crop diversification, micro-irrigation, and conjunctive-use strategies, budgeting alone will not bend the curve. Encouragingly, blocks like Vijaypur in Madhya Pradesh show that integrated use of surface and groundwater, supported by irrigation infrastructure, can create surplus even in high-demand landscapes.