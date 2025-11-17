Home / Opinion / Editorial / Data governance: India's DPDP rules will offer individuals protection

Data governance: India's DPDP rules will offer individuals protection

The rules as a whole offer individuals more protection and greater knowledge about who is collecting and holding data, and also some control over personal data.

AI data center
premium
The Right to Information Act, 2005, has required amendment to align itself with the DPDP Act.
Business Standard Editorial Comment
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 17 2025 | 11:13 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The notification of the Digital Personal Data Protection (DPDP) Rules last week gives the DPDP Act operational clarity in defining how consent is to be taken, breaches reported, minors’ data protected, and on how cross-border data flows. Entities guilty of breaches could face penalties of up to ~250 crore. There is an 18-month runway to full compliance by May 2027. The framework offers privacy-by-design, minimises data retention, and enforces accountability in line with constitutional protections for digital personal data (DPD). 
The Right to Information Act, 2005, has required amendment to align itself with the DPDP Act. Expectedly, the amendment attracted criticism for removing the obligation of government bodies to provide personal information if the public interest outweighs the right to privacy for public officials. The new Data Protection Board of India, appointed by the Union government, will oversee the space, with virtual hearings, digital filings, electronic orders, and digital evidence management. The rules designate companies processing large volumes of data, or operating in sensitive sectors, as “significant data fiduciaries”, facing higher compliance requirements. This is similar to the European Union model of tiered oversight. A governance framework is laid out for consent managers — intermediaries helping users to manage permissions, while ideally helping to ease frictions of consent and compliance. Consent managers must meet strict qualification conditions like barring individuals with moral turpitude, capital adequacy, the interoperability between platforms, security, and transparency. It remains to be seen how well this innovation works. 
The rules as a whole offer individuals more protection and greater knowledge about who is collecting and holding data, and also some control over personal data. Platforms must now provide collection notices that are “clear, standalone, and free of unrelated or bundled content”. The notice must specify what data is collected, and why, and how users can withdraw consent. Withdrawing consent must be made as easy as giving it. The rules also place emphasis on safeguarding minors’ data. Platforms must verify their age and seek consent from guardians. In practice, these requirements will impact many apps. Consequently, global platforms with Indian users may need to review processes of local consent to comply. 
Emphasis on protecting minors clearly affects edtech platforms, gaming companies, social-media applications, and over-the-top platforms with many under-18 users. Similar protection is extended to persons with disabilities, where permission and verification may be done through court-appointed guardians or certified institutions. Breach notifications are immediate and mandatory. If data breaches occur, companies must notify affected users without delay and also provide the Data Protection Board detailed reports including the chronology, data types, risks, and mitigation steps taken. Data fiduciaries and processors must incorporate risk assessments, encryption, logs of access, security reviews, and disposal protocols. All personal processing logs must be retained for a minimum of one year even if the user withdraws consent. Most DPD may be transferred to any country except nations that are specifically restricted. But data related to national security, critical infrastructure, or high-risk sectors may require mandatory local storage. This is a more flexible cross-border protocol than earlier attempts to force total data localisation. In sum, the rules offer individuals a degree of greater protection but exemption for the government can increase risk.

One subscription. Two world-class reads.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

RBI faces uphill task as bond yields stay stubborn amid weak demand

Premium

New AI guidelines will chart India's path to responsible innovation

Premium

Pearls of wisdom: Buffett's annual letter to shareholders will be missed

Premium

Value for money: Toll rates should be linked to road quality, performance

Premium

In the AI game: Maya1 shows developing useful tools need not cost a bomb

Topics :Business Standard Editorial Commentdata protection lawsData Privacy

First Published: Nov 17 2025 | 11:13 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story