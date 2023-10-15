Work in progress

The meeting of the G20 finance ministers and central bank governors in Marrakech, Morocco, ended with a shared declaration — which is in itself a relief, given the paralysis that had gripped the organisation in the months leading up to a breakthrough leaders’ summit in New Delhi. The G20 is divided into two tracks: The Sherpa track, which picks up multiple current subjects for multilateral deliberation and therefore grabs most of the headlines; and the finance track, which does most of the nuts-and-bolts work that gives the G20 its actual relevance. There were several issues before the finance track over the ongoing year, and some progress has been made on them — though not as much as was hoped for at the beginning of India’s presidency.

One other domain where action was expected was the reform of multilateral development banks (MDBs). There were multiple interest groups at play here. Many developing countries wanted MDBs to lend more. But the developed world did not want to increase the capital committed to these institutions. Meanwhile, some smaller developing countries wanted the MDBs to shift from poverty alleviation and infrastructure to financing adaptation to climate change. Green activists, meanwhile, wanted climate considerations to be mainstreamed into all the MDBs’ lending. These multiple aims are not easy to reconcile. One approach, following an initiative launched by the G7 grouping under the German presidency last year, was a capital adequacy review meant to get the MDBs to do more with the same amount of capital. The leaders’ summit in September accepted a report, written by Larry Summers and N K Singh, based on these principles. This latest meeting of the finance-track officials has also suggested that multilateral lending move to the use of “country platforms”, in which national authorities set up mechanisms that can accept development finance and then disburse it in accordance with national priorities. While this may at first appear to further democratise lending and escape the choices that must be made between the various priorities for development finance, it has problems of its own. In India, for example, it may strengthen Union government finances at the expense of local-level projects currently financed by MDBs. Thus, while some progress has been made on important finance-track issues, there is much discussion still ahead.