Best of BS Opinion: Margin trends, what research should be funded & more

The economic rebound following the pandemic has led to an acceleration in credit growth for banks with lower defaults. Our lead edit talks about why banks have done well in recent quarters, and why earnings growth will moderate in the coming quarters. Read here
The National Medical Commission’s regulation stipulating that doctors prescribe only generic drugs, failing which they will be liable to be penalised, represents a flawed diagnosis of a chronic problem, notes our second editorial. Read here
In other views:
Three principles of an effective National Research Foundation involve prioritising excellence over relevance, funding a wide range of projects, and focusing on smaller scale research, writes Naushad Forbes. Read here
The fact that AI will create 100 million new jobs over the next decade or less is not noticed amidst the hype it attracts, writes Ajay Kumar Read here
Quote
“PM e-Bus Seva has been given approval. Rs 57,613 crore will be spent on this. Around 10,000 new electric buses will be provided across the country”