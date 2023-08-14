Home / Opinion / Specials / Best of BS Opinion: Death of a defaulter, personal data protection & more

Best of BS Opinion: Death of a defaulter, personal data protection & more

Here is the best of Business Standard's opinion pieces for today

Uddalok Bhattacharya
Illustration: Ajay Mohanty

1 min read Last Updated : Aug 14 2023 | 6:30 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

How a non-banking financial company should deal with borrowers, the benefits (or otherwise) of the data protection law, and the global economy -- for today

The lessons to be learnt from an art director’s suicide. Read Tamal Bandyopadhyay

Ajit Balakrishnan says in the Digital Personal Data Protection Act, the Data Protection Board will be crucial. Read here

Debashis Basu looks at where India is placed in the darkening global economy. Read here

The Opposition’s performance in the monsoon session of Parliament was disappointing, says the first edit. And the second edit says the Bill on appointing the chief election commissioner and election commissioners can curb the body’s independence.



QUOTE
 
I want to request judges to be vigilant. If such laws (new versions of the Indian Penal Code, etc) are passed then the future of the country would be imperilled
 
Advocate and politician Kapil Sibal

Also Read

Best of BS Opinion: Tapping global trade, confirming compliance, and more

Best of BS Opinion: Protecting investors, the green wall, and more

Best of BS Opinion: Growth instruments, old white males, and more

Best of BS Opinion: Indo-Pacific naval strategy, long route for oil, & more

Best of BS Opinion: Why India cannot be compared with East Asia, and more

Best of BS Opinion: Test for the Opposition, the boys played well, and more

Best of BS Opinion: A watchful pause, Pakistan's manifest destiny, and more

Best of BS Opinion: How sweet is India's spot, Steps worth taking & more

Best of BS Opinion: States surge ahead, talking peace in Jeddah, and more

Best of BS Opinion: Command and control, expanding powers and more

Topics :BS OpinionBS SpecialCurated Content

First Published: Aug 14 2023 | 6:30 AM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Adani group plans to raise Rs 1,498 cr via Indian bond market: Report

ITC bets big on FMCG for growth with annual consumer spend of Rs 29,000 cr

India News

Railways aim to save 200k litres diesel a day by electrifying pit lines

MP election 2023: Congress identifies 106 candidates for upcoming polls

Technology News

Maya OS: Know about indigenous MS Windows alternative for defence systems

Samsung receives 100,000 pre-bookings for Galaxy Z Flip5, Fold5 in 28 hours

Economy News

Rupee falls 8 paise to 82.74 against US dollar during early trade

G20: FM calls for global efforts to restructure poor countries' debt

Next Story