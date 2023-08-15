Home / Opinion / Specials / Best of BS Opinion: The investors' dilemma, India-China tensions & more

Best of BS Opinion: The investors' dilemma, India-China tensions & more

Here is the best of Business Standard's opinion pieces for today

Uddalok Bhattacharya

Aug 15 2023
The Himalayan dispute dogging G20 and how investors are likely to behave are what we have today

Harsh Pant: India’s presidency of the G20 has allowed New Delhi to set the agenda of the grouping and it has rightfully focused on the concern of the Global South. But the China-Russia combine, on the one hand, and the West, on the other, are likely to be the most important fault-lines in defining the legacy of this G20. Beijing has no real interest in ensuring a successful G20 in India.

Akash Prakash: India’s good economic performance creates a capital allocation dilemma for investors.

The first edit advises a gradual and consultative approach to the newer versions of the Indian Penal Code, etc. The second edit advises against complacency as regards India’s achievements.



The government has succeeded in protecting the common people from high inflation while also providing more extensive security cover to the poor. The world looks up to India for global economic growth
 
 
President Droupadi Murmu

Aug 15 2023

