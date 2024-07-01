Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Best of BS Opinion: A milestone on bond street, India's new trilemma, more

Emigration, immigration, jobs abroad, indian students abroad
Illustration: Ajay Mohanty
Uddalok Bhattacharya
Last Updated : Jul 01 2024 | 6:38 AM IST
India’s gains from government bonds being included in the JP Morgan index. What ails trade in derivatives. And changing value systems among millennials

Tamal Bandyopadhyay: Local investors (primarily banks and insurance companies) have the stomach to support government borrowing, but greater foreign participation boosts sentiment. It will relieve pressure on banks and free up money for lending when most banks are finding it difficult to raise deposits to support credit growth.

Debashis Basu goes into the issue of speculation in derivatives and has solutions.

Ajit Balakrishnan wonders if Indian millennials are justified in going abroad.

QUOTE OF THE DAY
 
I have always been a fan of Rohit’s (Rohit Sharma’s) batting and try to follow him when matches are on TV. (Virat) Kohli’s greatness is there for all to see … but for Rohit I am happy that he could win the World Cup for his country
 
Former Pakistan cricketer Zaheer Abbas
First Published: Jul 01 2024 | 6:38 AM IST

