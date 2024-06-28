Best of BS Opinion: Looking ahead, A new agenda for great power status

Presidential addresses to Parliament ahead of a new Lok Sabha session are more than a constitutional routine because they usually outline the policies and plans of the government for the five years ahead. So there were high expectations from President Draupadi Murmu’s address to the first joint session of Parliament after the 18th Lok Sabha met for the first time. In terms of substance, however, rather than explicitly outlining an agenda, the President’s Address contained strong hints that the government appears to be reserving its firepower for the upcoming Union Budget, the lead edit says. Read it here
QUOTE OF THE DAY‘Opposition of policies and obstruction of parliamentary functioning are two different things’President Draupadi Murmu in her address to Parliament