Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Opinion / Specials / Best of BS Opinion: Looking ahead, A new agenda for great power status

Best of BS Opinion: Looking ahead, A new agenda for great power status

Here is the best of Business Standard's opinion pieces for today

New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu addresses the joint sitting of the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, in New Delhi, Thursday, June 27, 2024. Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla are also seen. (PTI Photo)
New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu addresses the joint sitting of the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, in New Delhi, Thursday, June 27, 2024. Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla are also seen. (PTI Photo)
Kanika Datta
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 28 2024 | 6:30 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Presidential addresses to Parliament ahead of a new Lok Sabha session are more than a constitutional routine because they usually outline the policies and plans of the government for the five years ahead. So there were high expectations from President Draupadi Murmu’s address to the first joint session of Parliament after the 18th Lok Sabha met for the first time. In terms of substance, however, rather than explicitly outlining an agenda, the President’s Address contained strong hints that the government appears to be reserving its firepower for the upcoming Union Budget, the lead edit says. Read it here

In other views:  

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp


Shyam Saran outlines a new economic agenda to sustain India’s trajectory to great power status. Read it here

The second edit explains why annual, need-based spectrum auction is a win-win for everyone. Read it here

QUOTE OF THE DAY
 
‘Opposition of policies and obstruction of parliamentary functioning are two different things’
 
President Draupadi Murmu in her address to Parliament  
Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Premium

Right approach

Premium

A new agenda for great power status

Premium

Hot wheels that burnished Maruti (and Suzuki)

Best of BS Opinion: Prioritise deep trade agreements, employment puzzle

Premium

Regulatory action: Shock and awe

Topics :BS OpinionBS SpecialCurated Content

First Published: Jun 28 2024 | 6:30 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story