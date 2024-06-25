Home / Opinion / Specials / Best of BS Opinion: Reflections from the US, Seven years on and more

Best of BS Opinion: Reflections from the US, Seven years on and more

Here is the best of Business Standard's opinion pieces for today

market
ILLUSTRATION: BINAY SINHA
Kanika Datta
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 25 2024 | 6:30 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
It has now been seven years since India’s indirect tax regime was completely overhauled with the introduction of the goods and services tax or GST. There was a great deal about the final form of the GST that was a compromise, including between the Union government and doubtful states. These compromises, it was understood at the time, would limit the efficiency improvements provided by the GST. Seven years and two general elections on, it is clear that more effort needs to be put into basic improvements to the system, the lead edit argues.  Read it here

In other views:  

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp


Akash Prakash offers some key takeaways for the stock markets from the results of the Indian elections. Read it here

The second edit says Sheikh Hasina’s visit reflects growing geo-political convergence between Bangladesh and India. Read it here

Indrajit Gupta explains why the electric mobility revolution may take a lot longer than it was assumed. Read it here

QUOTE OF THE DAY
 
'You are reminding us of the 50-year-old Emergency, but have forgotten the last 10 years of Undeclared Emergency, which was ended by the people'
 
Mallikarjun Kharge, on the PM’s message

Also Read

Centre to launch 'decent' OTT platform: What's in store for viewers?

Musk's X formally allows adult content on platform with some restrictions

Best of BS Opinion: Global trade disruption, Tapping the many Indias & more

Best of BS Opinion: Revitalising FDI, the Bangladesh model and more

Best of BS Opinion: Banking for growth, Indian economy's resilience & more

Best of BS Opinion: Focus on performance, Tapping the wind and more

Best of BS Opinion: What the tribals fear, Superbugs in space & more

Best of BS Opinion: Agenda for regulatory reform, Demanding questions, more

Best of BS Opinion: The value of a human life, Connecting exporters & more

Best of BS Opinion: Drive to Dalal Street, Blueprint to boost exports, more

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :BS OpinionBS SpecialCurated Content

First Published: Jun 25 2024 | 6:30 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story