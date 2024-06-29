Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Opinion / Specials / Best of BS Opinion: Navigating hype-reality divide, Attracting Netravalkars

Best of BS Opinion: Navigating hype-reality divide, Attracting Netravalkars

Here is the best of Business Standard's opinion pieces for today

Connectivity has ranged from okay to terrible, making streaming a challenge. I use multiple service providers and devices and there seem to be few places where all three private service providers offer fast, stable connectivity. Using a VPN to stream
Illustration: Binay Sinha
Kanika Datta
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 29 2024 | 6:30 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The belief that higher GDP growth rates stoke employment generation has been crumbling. We have had high GDP growth rates but have not been creating the jobs that we need. The focus now has to be on job creation with GDP growth becoming the consequence, writes Ajay Shankar. Achieving this requires a “fundamental change in our mindset” beyond the Washington Consensus, he adds, and chalks out a broad working agenda to make it work. Read it here

In other views:  

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp


Mihir Sharma delineates key mistakes in three key upcoming elections in the US, the UK and France. Read it here

Karishma Vaswani describes the local geopolitical consequences of standing up to Beijing. Read it here

Devangshu Datta highlights the gap between reality and hype in India’s growth story. Read it here

Vishal Menon traces the fortunes of Indians as a result of changes in the US H1B visa regime. Read it here

QUOTE OF THE DAY
 
‘It was Rip Van Winkle versus Pinocchio’
 
David Smith, Guardian columnist, on the US presidential debate
Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

The risky business of standing up to Beijing

Premium

Navigating the hype-reality divide

Premium

A new paradigm for creating jobs

Premium

Three elections, three mistakes

Premium

Attracting Netravalkars

Topics :BS OpinionBS SpecialCurated Content

First Published: Jun 29 2024 | 6:30 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story