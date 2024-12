Best of BS Opinion: A tale of elections, trade wars, and survival

Once upon a time, in a quiet forest, a hare and a turtle set off on a race. You know how it ends—persistence beats overconfidence. But the modern world? Oh, it’s trickier. Sometimes, the race isn’t even fair, and new competitors keep popping up. This week, India finds itself sprinting, Sri Lanka is catching its breath, China is recalibrating, and traditional media’s running a parallel track against tech giants. Slow? Steady? Fast? Or just strategic? Let’s break it down.

Take India’s big, bold election pitch. Simultaneous elections. The government has revived this old idea, dusted it off, and introduced the Constitution (129th Amendment) Bill. Picture one giant election for the Lok Sabha and all state Assemblies, like India in its early years—straightforward, efficient, tidy. The promise sounds like the hare’s plan: fewer polls mean less spending, less political noise, and more time for governments to focus on actual governance. It’s neat. But turtles teach us patience. Critics argue the Bill might trip over its own speed. They warn of weakened accountability—what happens if governments cling to power, avoiding no-confidence motions just to avoid another election? There are other risks attached too. The turtle might not be glamorous, but it avoids cracks in the road. Read our first editorial today to find out more.