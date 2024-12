Best of BS Opinion: Rethinking India's path to progress and sustainability

Imagine a factory worker, late for his shift, pedalling harder and harder on his bicycle. The spokes of his wheels blur into a spinning web, and the seat groans as he alternates between standing and sitting, pushing his body - and his machine - to their limits. For a moment, he finds his rhythm, wind rushing past his face as he gathers speed. But then—snap! The chain gives way, and his journey comes to an abrupt halt. What does he do? Abandon the trip or stop to repair the chain, making it stronger than before? This scene feels eerily similar to the systems around us - trade policies, sustainability goals, global finance - where progress is often found faltering under the weight of unintended consequences.Take India’s Quality Control Orders (QCOs) for example. Designed to protect consumers and reduce dependence on imports, they’ve instead added layers of bureaucracy and costs for businesses. Small and medium enterprises, in particular, are left stranded, unable to keep up with expensive certifications and approvals. Industries like steel and textiles are being forced to rely on subpar domestic materials, reducing their competitiveness. It’s as if policymakers are tightening the chain without checking if it can still turn the wheels. Our first editorial today highlights that to fix this, India must rethink its interventionist policies before they derail the journey toward global trade integration.