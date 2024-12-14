Best of BS Opinion: Trump to Gukesh; Stories of spiral, spins, and surprise

Ah, the boomerang—a simple, elegant curve of wood that embodies a paradox: it’s designed to strike a target but, if mishandled, always circles back. Today, let’s dive into our stories through this ancient metaphor to explore tales of geopolitics and sports- where strategies, like the boomerang, are as likely to return as they are to hit their mark.

cautions Japanese economist Takatoshi Ito in his column today. China, savvy as ever, is preparing a counter-spin—strengthening ties with Russia, BRICS nations, and even US allies like Japan. Emerging economies, too, may pivot eastward, reducing America's clout. The lesson? A boomerang thrown with force but little foresight doesn't just fail to hit the target; it might end up hitting the thrower instead. Donald Trump's high tariffs, intended as precision throws to discipline trading partners, risk spinning out of control. By imposing up to 100 per cent tariffs on imports, he seeks to hit targets like China while bolstering America's economic fort. But in the gusty winds of global trade, the boomerang is veering off course,

On the other hand, the resilience of institutions, much like a finely crafted boomerang, lies in their balance and durability. They are designed to check powerful leaders, yet face their greatest tests during those leaders' second terms. Consider the US, where institutions largely held firm against Donald Trump's assertive first-term agenda. But as he eyes a potential return, concerns mount over their ability to endure further strain.The lesson? Institutions require careful handling and vigilant maintenance. Without this, they may falter, leaving the thrower unprotected when the arc inevitably returns. Meanwhile, the BJP's recent rhetorical attack on the US State Department is a high-stakes throw. Framing the US as a conspiratorial "deep state" meddling in Indian affairs, the BJP alleges funding for investigative exposés like those implicating Adani and Pegasus spyware. It's a bold maneuver—some might say a defensive throw—but is it strategically sound? The boomerang here isn't just symbolic; it's a delicate dance. Strain US relations too far, and India might find itself alienated, longing for partnerships it once accused of conspiracy. Read Shekhar Gupta's column to explore more.

In his column, Devangshu Datta - an internationally-rated chess player himself- reveals how by focusing on sleep, workouts, and self-awareness, Gukesh embraced preparation akin to an exam - calculated, deliberate, and calm under pressure. Chess's resistance to mental coaching may wane as players recognize that a tiny improvement can mean the difference between glory and defeat. Meanwhile, back home, in a surprising twist, young chess prodigy Gukesh has learned to wield his mental boomerang with finesse, thanks to coach Paddy Upton. Unlike physical sports, where a misstep is visible, chess requires mental resilience to ensure the boomerang of strategy always comes back in balance.

And in cricket, the left-arm pacer is a boomerang in human form that is both precise and dangerous for the opponent. From Wasim Akram’s masterful swings to Arshdeep Singh’s searing yorkers, the lefties have for long defied expectations, curving the ball in impossible arcs to confound batters. Yet, their careers are fraught with risk. Injury-prone legends like Irfan Pathan fell short of their potential, while today, Arshdeep battles for recognition beyond white-ball cricket. Read Vishal Menon’s piece to duck from the bouncers, and of course from the mis-thrown boomerang. Every throw carries a story, a risk, and a promise of return. From trade wars and diplomatic rhetoric to chess boards and cricket pitches, the boomerang reminds us: strategies aimed at others can just as easily circle back.