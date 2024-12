Best of BS Opinion: Trump to Gukesh; Stories of spiral, spins, and surprise

Meanwhile, the BJP’s recent rhetorical attack on the US State Department is a high-stakes throw. Framing the US as a conspiratorial "deep state" meddling in Indian affairs, the BJP alleges funding for investigative exposés like those implicating Adani and Pegasus spyware. It’s a bold maneuver—some might say a defensive throw—but is it strategically sound? The boomerang here isn’t just symbolic; it’s a delicate dance. Strain US relations too far, and India might find itself alienated, longing for partnerships it once accused of conspiracy. Read Shekhar Gupta’s column to explore more.On the other hand, the resilience of institutions, much like a finely crafted boomerang, lies in their balance and durability. They are designed to check powerful leaders, yet face their greatest tests during those leaders’ second terms. Consider the US, where institutions largely held firm against Donald Trump’s assertive first-term agenda. But as he eyes a potential return, concerns mount over their ability to endure further strain.The lesson? Institutions require careful handling and vigilant maintenance. Without this, they may falter, leaving the thrower unprotected when the arc inevitably returns. Mihir S Sharma offers more insights.