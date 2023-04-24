Home / Opinion / Specials / Best of BS Opinion: Behind the 'Russia tilt', favourable terms, and more

Best of BS Opinion: Behind the 'Russia tilt', favourable terms, and more

Here is the best of Business Standard's opinion pieces for today

Kanika Datta
Best of BS Opinion: Behind the 'Russia tilt', favourable terms, and more

Apr 24 2023
Taxing the rich to help the government reduce widening income inequality is an attractive and logical notion almost anywhere in the world but, as Debashis Basu argues, in the Indian context, the notion is somewhat misleading when it is really corruption, opaque rules, regulatory failures and weak institutions that are making the rich richer. Read it here
In other views:
 
Tamal Bandyopadhyay highlights the unique pressures on public sector bankers despite the better job security and salary they enjoy over their private sector peers. Read it here
 
The lead edit says the lower cost of funds will help HDFC Bank after merger. Read it here
 
Mihir Sharma unpacks the question of India’s ‘national interest’ vis-a-vis the Russia-Ukraine war. Read it here
 
The second edit explains how the new National Quantum Mission (NQM) can lead to benefits across sectors. Read it here
 
QUOTE OF THE DAY
 
‘I don't know what happened but I'm happy to have my blue tick back so everyone knows I am still Malala’
 
Nobel laureate Malala Yousafzai on Twitter reinstating her Blue Tick status

First Published: Apr 24 2023 | 6:30 AM IST

