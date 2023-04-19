Best of BS Opinion: China as a creditor, China's RMB project, and more

In other views:



One of the most anticipated components of the Spring Meetings of the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund in Washington DC this year was a global sovereign debt roundtable meant to revitalise the under-performing system to restructure public debt. This is because the world is going through a severe sovereign debt crisis, and one which the international financial architecture has by and large failed to effectively address. In this context, ournotes that Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has prioritised the reform of sovereign debt restructuring as part of the Finance Track in India’s G20 presidency. This is wise prioritisation, and an equitable and efficient solution to the problem would be seen as a big achievement of the presidency. Read