Best of BS Opinion: Changing saving habits, Cash for votes & more

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
QUOTEAny bank, especially the SBI being the leading bank in our country, is expected to take proactive steps to ascertain whether the people being sought to be sued by it are dead or alive.
Here is the best of Business Standard's opinion pieces for today
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
QUOTEAny bank, especially the SBI being the leading bank in our country, is expected to take proactive steps to ascertain whether the people being sought to be sued by it are dead or alive.
First Published: Nov 17 2023 | 6:30 AM IST