Best of BS Opinion: Saudi Arabia's cyber diplomacy, inflation & more

Here is the best of Business Standard's opinion pieces for today

Uddalok Bhattacharya
Illustration: Ajay Mohanty

1 min read Last Updated : Nov 15 2023 | 6:30 AM IST
Saudi Arabia’s cyber diplomacy and AI growing vaster --- for today

Shyam Saran looks at the architecture of international relations in West Asia. Involving Saudi Arabia’s cyber security.

Vanita Kohli-Khandekar examines what options AI has for news, TV, and films

The first edit says why it is important for staying alive to prices and not to be complacent. The second edit talks of expanding passenger capacity, particularly non-reserved ones, in the railways.


QUOTE
 
In the early 2000s, Test cricket was so strong with quality players all around the world, but you just completely changed the art of batting in Test matches.
 
Former cricketer Sourav Ganguly to former cricketer Virender Sehwag, who has been inducted into the International Cricket Council’s Hall of Fame

First Published: Nov 15 2023 | 6:30 AM IST

