Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Opinion / Specials / Best of BS Opinion: Consumption trends, food security, and bold debates

Best of BS Opinion: Consumption trends, food security, and bold debates

Here are the best of Business Standard's opinion pieces for today

Illustration: Binay Sinha
Premium
Illustration: Binay Sinha
Abhijeet Kumar New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 31 2024 | 6:30 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Imagine a sky dotted with balloons of different colours filling the blue amber, each one a symbol of progress, challenges, and untold potential. Today’s stories are like these balloons — from evolving consumer habits and ideological divides to reflections on food security and lessons from history, we’re diving into a sky full of possibilities. Let’s take a look! 
The 2023-24 Household Consumption Survey reveals a refreshing trend: per capita spending is up 3.5 per cent across India, with urban households leading the way in non-food expenses. Rural spending is catching up, narrowing the urban-rural gap. Our first editorial highlights that this rise signals hope but also calls for better policies — adjusting inflation indices and subsidies to reflect changing consumption habits. 
Meanwhile, the H-1B visa debate is stirring tensions in Trump’s MAGA camp. While some decry it as inconsistent with “America First” policies, tech leaders like Elon Musk defend it as essential for innovation. This divide reflects broader challenges in immigration and economic policy, highlighting the need to balance national priorities with global talent. Read our second editorial to find out more. 
India has made strides in addressing hunger, with 97.5 per cent of the population meeting basic meal needs. However, nearly 94 million people still occasionally skip meals, and nutrition diversity remains elusive. Policies addressing affordability and food quality are crucial for a truly hunger-free nation. Read the column by Vachaspati Shukla and Santosh Kumar Dash for more. 
In Rama Bijapurkar’s columnthe focus shifts to India’s fragmented consumption debate. She argues for better data — like granular GST insights and extended Consumer Confidence Surveys — to truly understand income, spending, and rural-urban dynamics. Simplistic narratives must give way to nuanced analyses that guide meaningful policies. 
Finally, in today’s book review of India Before the Ambanis: A History of Indian Business, Money and Economy by Lakshmi Subramanian, Omkar Goswami writes how the book chronicles the evolution of Indian business, from ancient trade to industrial giants like Dhirubhai Ambani. It’s a story of resilience and ingenuity, reminding us how past innovations shaped today’s entrepreneurial spirit.
 
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

Best of BS Opinion: Farewell to the wise wanderer, a map for progress

Premium

Best of BS Opinion: Turning inconsistent strokes into masterpieces

Premium

Best of BS Opinion: Whiskey notes, quantum dreams, and fiscal brews

Premium

Best of BS Opinion: Balancing growth, sustainability, and innovation

Premium

Best of BS Opinion: Holidays with India Inc: Popcorn and free trade dreams

Topics :BS OpinionCurated ContentBS Special

First Published: Dec 31 2024 | 6:30 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story