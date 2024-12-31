Best of BS Opinion: Consumption trends, food security, and bold debates

Imagine a sky dotted with balloons of different colours filling the blue amber, each one a symbol of progress, challenges, and untold potential. Today’s stories are like these balloons — from evolving consumer habits and ideological divides to reflections on food security and lessons from history, we’re diving into a sky full of possibilities. Let’s take a look!

The 2023-24 Household Consumption Survey reveals a refreshing trend: per capita spending is up 3.5 per cent across India, with urban households leading the way in non-food expenses. Rural spending is catching up, narrowing the urban-rural gap. Our first editorial highlights that this rise signals hope but also calls for better policies — adjusting inflation indices and subsidies to reflect changing consumption habits.