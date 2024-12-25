Best of BS Opinion: Whiskey notes, quantum dreams, and fiscal brews

As the year settles into its festive finale, it’s time to uncork tales aged in the barrels of thought, innovation, and history. Whether it’s the boldness of fiscal responsibility, the smoky intrigue of quantum leaps, or the bittersweet reflections of the year gone by, our stories today have a tasting of complex notes, flavour and aromas. Pour yourself a glass of joy (or whatever you like), and let’s dive in.

Like a fine whiskey aged under the watchful eye of a master distiller, India’s state finances have matured over the years. The Reserve Bank of India’s latest report reveals a promising bouquet. But sip a bit more, and you’ll notice the sharp edge of high debt levels. Our first editorial today highlights the goal - a balanced fiscal palate, robust yet nuanced, capable of fostering long-term growth.