Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Opinion / Specials / Best of BS Opinion: Whiskey notes, quantum dreams, and fiscal brews

Best of BS Opinion: Whiskey notes, quantum dreams, and fiscal brews

Here are the best of Business Standard's opinion pieces for today

Rupee
Premium
Representational image
Abhijeet Kumar New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 25 2024 | 6:30 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
As the year settles into its festive finale, it’s time to uncork tales aged in the barrels of thought, innovation, and history. Whether it’s the boldness of fiscal responsibility, the smoky intrigue of quantum leaps, or the bittersweet reflections of the year gone by, our stories today have a tasting of complex notes, flavour and aromas. Pour yourself a glass of joy (or whatever you like), and let’s dive in.
 
Like a fine whiskey aged under the watchful eye of a master distiller, India’s state finances have matured over the years. The Reserve Bank of India’s latest report reveals a promising bouquet. But sip a bit more, and you’ll notice the sharp edge of high debt levels. Our first editorial today highlights the goal - a balanced fiscal palate, robust yet nuanced, capable of fostering long-term growth.
If whiskey is an art perfected by time, Google’s quantum chip, Willow, is a brash newcomer, defying the ageing process with raw, unmatched power. This chip’s breakthrough is akin to a distillery breaking records by producing the smoothest spirit in mere minutes. Yet, much like whiskey without demand, this speed lacks immediate commercial use. Read our second editorial to find out more.
For some, this season’s cheer feels like a watered-down cocktail. India’s private consumption slowdown tells a tale of economic inequality starkly visible in spending habits. The premium market thrives while casual wage earners can barely afford a celebratory toast. In his column, Janak Raj addresses these imbalances with a call for systemic change. After all, a party is only as lively as its most content guest.
As we prepare to toast to the new year, eyes turn toward Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s 2025 Union Budget. Will it deliver on its promises, or will expectations evaporate like a fleeting holiday aroma? The success of these initiatives could set the tone for India’s economic vintage of 2025, writes AK Bhattacharya.
In his book review of Amrita Shah’s The Other Mohan in Britain’s Indian Ocean Empire, Shreekant Sambrani reveals that although the book tries to blend personal memoir with historical insights, the mix falls flat. Read more here.
 
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

Best of BS Opinion: Balancing growth, sustainability, and innovation

Premium

Best of BS Opinion: Holidays with India Inc: Popcorn and free trade dreams

Premium

Best of BS Opinion: Political postures, national symbols and history

Premium

Best of BS Opinion: Balancing acts and taming beasts in the global circus

Premium

Best of BS Opinion: Evolution in every frame, the focus of our times

Topics :BS OpinionBS SpecialCurated Content

First Published: Dec 25 2024 | 6:30 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story