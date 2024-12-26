Best of BS Opinion: Turning inconsistent strokes into masterpieces

A pen holds the power to craft beauty with its ink, weaving thoughts into timeless words. But when it stutters, skipping and smudging the flow, its elegance falters, leaving behind an incomplete narrative. Much like that pen, India stands at a critical juncture - poised to script a story of global prominence but held back by inconsistencies and unfulfilled potential. Today, we explore how steady strokes, strategic thinking, and bold moves can transform uncertainty into promise, turning a fractured flow into a masterpiece.

India’s Commerce Ministry aims to bolster exports in six product categories, targeting 20 focus markets, including advanced economies and emerging players like Russia and Indonesia. But without completing FTAs or streamlining tariffs and quality norms, these efforts mirror a pen that skips—ambitious yet incomplete. Trade needs clarity, reforms, and seamless integration into global value chains to avoid a blotch on India’s growth canvas. Read our first editorial to find out more.

India's ageing population of 153 million is set to double by 2050. Yet, the elder care system feels like a pen running out of ink—policies exist, but implementation wavers. Initiatives like Ayushman Bharat offer hope, but what seniors need is a robust, humane framework. Our second editorial argues that as families evolve, ensuring financial security and healthcare access for all, not just the affluent, will be key to sustaining societal flow. in her column today, Amita Batra advocates India's entry into the CPTPP, a trade bloc embodying fluidity and precision. By joining, India could script a narrative of reforms, enhanced competitiveness, and a stronger global presence. Like a pen gliding on premium paper, this move could elevate India's trade game amidst looming uncertainties.