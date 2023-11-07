Home / Opinion / Specials / Best of BS Opinion: Drafting security strategy, Regulating AI & more

Best of BS Opinion: Drafting security strategy, Regulating AI & more

Here is the best of Business Standard's opinion pieces for today

Kanika Datta
Premium

1 min read Last Updated : Nov 07 2023 | 6:30 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

The National Security Council Secretariat, the government’s apex body for strategic planning at the highest level, has begun the process of formulating a national security strategy. This is a welcome step. But what shape should such a strategy take? What are the complexities involved? The top edit outlines the options. Read it here

In other views:

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel


The second edit assesses the challenges ahead in regulating artificial intelligence. Read it here

Gurbachan Singh discusses the need for low-cost high-quality higher education. Read it here

Kenneth Rogoff examines the reasons for the unusual resilience of emerging market debt. Read it here

QUOTE OF THE DAY
 
“Governors cannot be oblivious to the fact that they are not elected representatives of the people”
 
Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud

Also Read

Special session of Parliament: PM Modi to speak in Lok Sabha at 11 am today

Special session of Parliament to begin today: Here is all you need to know

Special session: Emotional moment to leave old Parliament, says PM Modi

Don't understand if this is a special session or normal: LoP Chowdhury

JP Morgan bond index rebalancing: Borrowing costs in India to get cheaper

Best of BS Opinion: Increasing populism, No appetite for food safety & more

Best of BS Opinion: Planning for megapolises, redefining patriotism & more

Best of BS Opinion: Vote of confidence, engagement discontent & more

Best of BS Opinion: Grassroots insurance, India's research riddle & more

Best of BS Opinion: Geopolitical risks, Gen AI needs governance & more

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :BS OpinionBS SpecialCurated ContentNational Securityartifical intelligencehigher educationemerging market

First Published: Nov 07 2023 | 6:30 AM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

CM Baghel using hawala transactions for Assembly elections: Smriti Irani

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot files nomination for Rajasthan elections 2023

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 BAN vs SL Playing 11, toss result & live streaming

Wasim Akram pitches for India vs Rest of world match; check teams here

India News

'Odd-even' scheme back in Delhi from Nov 13 to Nov 20 to curb pollution

SC asks for national model for girls' toilets in govt-aided schools

Economy News

Govt could discard proposed DESH Bill, amend SEZ Act: Details here

Oil at $110 could prompt RBI to hike interest rate again: Morgan Stanley

Next Story