Best of BS Opinion: Expect no drama in the Budget, Nitish's U-turn & more

Read about two road maps – one for the Budget and the other for roads themselves
Ajay Chhibber lays out what to expect from the Budget and what not to.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Indrajit Gupta goes into the causes of the high number of road accidents and gives remedies.
The first edit looks at the Evergrande episode and, if liquidation happens, what implications it will have. The second edit says why the return of Nitish Kumar will bolster the NDA.
QUOTEIt now appears very likely that the Indian economy will achieve a growth rate at or above 7 per cent for FY24, and some predict it will achieve another year of 7 per cent real growth in FY25 as well.
A finance ministry paper