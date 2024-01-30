Home / Opinion / Specials / Best of BS Opinion: Expect no drama in the Budget, Nitish's U-turn & more

Best of BS Opinion: Expect no drama in the Budget, Nitish's U-turn & more

Here is the best of Business Standard's opinion pieces for today

Illustration: Binay Sinha
Uddalok Bhattacharya

1 min read Last Updated : Jan 30 2024 | 6:30 AM IST
Read about two road maps – one for the Budget and the other for roads themselves   

Ajay Chhibber lays out what to expect from the Budget and what not to.

Indrajit Gupta goes into the causes of the high number of road accidents and gives remedies.

The first edit looks at the Evergrande episode and, if liquidation happens, what implications it will have. The second edit says why the return of Nitish Kumar will bolster the NDA.

QUOTE
 
It now appears very likely that the Indian economy will achieve a growth rate at or above 7 per cent for FY24, and some predict it will achieve another year of 7 per cent real growth in FY25 as well.
 
A finance ministry paper

First Published: Jan 30 2024 | 6:30 AM IST

