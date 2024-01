Best of BS Opinion: China's long stumble, importance of Asean & more

A fatal loss of confidence appears to have taken hold among investors in China with a near-consensus that Beijing has neither the tools nor the inclination to change the fact that decades of fast growth are coming to an end. For other emerging markets, including India, an interesting phenomenon has emerged, meanwhile: A decoupling of investors’ expectations from what they predict for China. For the past year or more, Chinese stocks have tracked downwards while other emerging markets have been on an upward path. This is the first time in two decades that such a divergence can be seen. In China’s stumble lies an opportunity for other developing nations, thesays. Read it here