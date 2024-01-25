Home / Opinion / Specials / Best of BS Opinion: China's long stumble, importance of Asean & more

Best of BS Opinion: China's long stumble, importance of Asean & more

Here is the best of Business Standard's opinion pieces for today

Illustration: Binay Sinha
Kanika Datta

2 min read Last Updated : Jan 25 2024 | 6:30 AM IST
A fatal loss of confidence appears to have taken hold among investors in China with a near-consensus that Beijing has neither the tools nor the inclination to change the fact that decades of fast growth are coming to an end. For other emerging markets, including India, an interesting phenomenon has emerged, meanwhile: A decoupling of investors’ expectations from what they predict for China. For the past year or more, Chinese stocks have tracked downwards while other emerging markets have been on an upward path. This is the first time in two decades that such a divergence can be seen. In China’s stumble lies an opportunity for other developing nations, the top edit says. Read it here

In other views:

Amita Batra assesses the importance of ASEAN for India ahead of review of the ASEAN-India Trade in Goods Agreement next month. Read it here 

Rajesh Kumar says faster fiscal consolidation will require the tough work of expenditure adjustment. Read it here

The second edit says the Suryodaya Yojana must address the challenges inherent in implementing rooftop solar projects. Read it here
 
Topics :BS OpinionBS SpecialCurated ContentChinese economy

First Published: Jan 25 2024 | 6:30 AM IST

