Home / Opinion / Specials / Best of BS Opinion: GST cess as opportunity, the rural push & more

Best of BS Opinion: GST cess as opportunity, the rural push & more

Here is the best of Business Standard's opinion pieces for today

Kanika Datta

2 min read Last Updated : Jan 24 2024 | 6:30 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

The performance of the goods and services tax (GST) regime has looked up in the last couple of years, with the pace of the post-pandemic recovery growing faster than India’s overall tax revenues. Among the significant takeaways from this performance is the steady 7 per cent share of compensation cess – collected on such “demerit goods” as alcohol, coal, paan masala -- underlining the need for the GST Council to take an early decision on how this levy should be handled after it is withdrawn from April 2026. Should the cess be discontinued or subsumed in the existing structure? Ashok K Bhattacharya examines the issue and points out that, either way, the economy will benefit if an early decision is taken. Read it here

In other views:

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel


Rama Bijapurkar seeks to reframe the discussion on the Indian middle class. Read it here 

The top edit explains why the dismal state of the labour market in rural India could impact long-term growth. Read it here

The second edit argues that new coaching centre guidelines are well-meaning but hard to enforce. Read it here

QUOTE OF THE DAY
 
“This vote is 'not a coronation' for Trump’
 

Also Read

Special session of Parliament: PM Modi to speak in Lok Sabha at 11 am today

Special session of Parliament to begin today: Here is all you need to know

Special session: Emotional moment to leave old Parliament, says PM Modi

Don't understand if this is a special session or normal: LoP Chowdhury

Best of BS Opinion: Planning for megapolises, redefining patriotism & more

Best of BS Opinion: Supply-chain efficiency, Stress testing & more

Best of BS Opinion: Reconfiguration of global trade and FDI & more

Best of BS Opinion: Plot thickens in Andhra, the other Ayodhya & more

Best of BS Opinion: Regulating fintech, trapped in central planning & more

Best of BS Opinion: Improving competitiveness, Donald Trump 2.0 & more

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :GSTBS OpinionBS SpecialCurated Content

First Published: Jan 24 2024 | 6:30 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story