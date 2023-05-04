Home / Opinion / Specials / Best of BS Opinion: Indo-Pacific naval strategy, long route for oil, & more

Best of BS Opinion: Indo-Pacific naval strategy, long route for oil, & more

Uddalok Bhattacharya
A perspective in the country’s naval power and the possible future of fossil fuel --- this is what we have today.
Ajai Shukla: India’s historical focus on its continental borders has overshadowed its maritime ambitions but that is changing quickly. Read here

Vandana Gombar takes an overall picture of the green transition. Read here
The first edit says the surge in India’s petrochemicals export may not be sustainable. And the second edit looks at the downside of family-based parties. 

QUOTE OF THE DAY
 
I join the peace-loving people of Sudan and leaders around the world in calling for a durable ceasefire between the belligerent parties.
 
US President Joe Biden while announcing sanctions on Sudan

