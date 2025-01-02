Best of BS Opinion: Fiscal dilemmas, digital divides, and strategy

Every decision, like wielding a sword, demands precision, balance, and courage. A single misstep can blunt progress, while a well-calculated move can carve pathways to transformation. This week, we explore stories where sharp decision-making defines success — whether in fiscal policies, strategic alliances, or the pursuit of a digital revolution. Let’s dive in.
The rising popularity of cash-transfer schemes, such as Delhi’s Mukhya Mantri Mahila Samman Yojana and proposals to double PM-Kisan payouts, raises pressing questions about fiscal prudence. While offering immediate relief, these schemes risk crowding out long-term investments. Unchecked outlays risk dulling the blade of productive expenditure. Read our editorial for more.
Meanwhile, the Quad has evolved into a key geopolitical player. While it now addresses climate change and health, its strategic focus lies in maritime security. India plays a balancing act, aligning with Quad partners while engaging with BRICS and the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation. Our second editorial highlights that as India hosts the next Quad summit, its role in shaping Indo-Pacific dynamics will be closely watched.
India begins 2025 on a sombre note with the passing of Dr Manmohan Singh. It marks the end of an era, writes Ajay Chhibber. The architect of 1991 reforms leaves a legacy of transformative leadership. Amid slowing growth and global headwinds, his call for second-generation reforms echoes louder than ever. His legacy reminds us that sometimes, the sharpest moves are the quietest.
On the other hand, India’s digital economy is surging, yet rural areas lag behind with teledensity at just 58.39 per cent. The stark urban-rural divides threaten to blunt this progress. Bridging this gap is essential for inclusive growth as the nation eyes a $30 trillion economy by 2047. Read Nivedita Mookerji’s column to know more.
In today’s book review of Tripping Down the Ganga: A Son’s Exploration of Faith by Siddharth Kapila, Chittajit Mitra writes how Kapila retraces childhood pilgrimages, revisiting sacred sites like Kedarnath and Varanasi. At its heart, it’s a tale of rediscovery, where faith and reason intertwine like dual blades, forging a deeper understanding of self and belief.