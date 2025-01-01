Best of BS Opinion: 2025's promise of stability, sustainability, and change

As the clock struck midnight, the world erupted in celebration. For most, it’s toasts and fresh resolutions. Fireworks lit up the sky, resolutions were whispered with hope, and the promise of a better year filled the air. But beneath this glittering optimism, in a forgotten corner, a child bent over a pile of dirt, scavenging for scraps. For them, the new year is just another day of survival. As we step into 2025, let this year not merely be a marker of time but a true harbinger of change. Let the light of 2025 shine not just in promises but in action, as progress becomes a shared gift.