Best of BS Opinion: Gautam Gambhir and India's selectors must go

Hello, and welcome to Best of BS Opinion, our wrap of today's Opinion page.The, and is still wrong in its anticipation that a barrel of crude will cost around $60 by 2030, writes. On the contrary, all else being normal, he says it will be more expensive by then. Using the five-year forward contract as a barometer, he points out that it has historically been wrong on prices. Blas reasons that oil consumption growth remains healthy and demand is likely to expand. Supply will also revert to normal levels - the market is currently oversupplied due to multiple unusual factors. Barring political tensions, the balance of risk points to higher oil prices by 2030 — likely above $75-$80 a barrel - even if the journey has a bearish pause in 2026.