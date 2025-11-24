Best of BS Opinion: Labour push, COP30 letdown, and tough realities

The Union government’s rollout of the four labour codes signals long-awaited movement in overhauling India’s fragmented labour framework. Only sections that do not require new rules have been notified for now, but revised drafts are imminent.that once fully enforced, the codes will streamline compliance, ease paperwork and raise the retrenchment and closure threshold from 100 to 300 workers, a significant shift for industry. At the same time, worker safeguards expand meaningfully through mandatory appointment letters, minimum wages and timely payments. While MSMEs may face a short-term cost rise, the combined momentum of the codes and the proposed Shram Shakti Niti could lift formalisation and productivity.