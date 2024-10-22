Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Opinion / Specials / Best of BS Opinion: Global VCs at crossroads, Policy process, more

Best of BS Opinion: Global VCs at crossroads, Policy process, more

Here is the best of Business Standard's opinion pieces for today

Venture Capital, fundraise, venture debt
Illustration: Binay Sinha
Kanika Datta Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 22 2024 | 6:38 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Venture capital has delivered the best returns of any asset class over the last 30 years, but also has the highest dispersion of returns. Now the industry  seems to be at a crossroads today, with the life of many funds  getting extended and distributions at all-time lows. Investors are questioning their loterm allocations and new first time funds are finding it very difficult to raise. Akash Prakash explains why the dynamics of the VC industry have changed and says that unless further VC funds can be raised our funding environment will not remain robust. This is also a virtuous cycle that must remain in motion to ensure startups get all the support and capital they need, he writes. Read it here

In other views:  

The top edit argues that currency market interventions should be more selective. Read it here

Amit Tandon writes that board committees must address the company’s forward-looking priorities. Read it here

QUOTE OF THE DAY

‘Mark Mobius is one of the many persons who loves India. His excitement about the opportunities here speaks volumes’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi at NDTV World Summit

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Best of BS Opinion: Next steps in GST, flagging enthusiasm and more

Best of BS Opinion: Going nuclear again, Green being sign of warning, more

Best of BS Opinion: Case for exchange rate volatility, strike over, more

Best of BS Opinion: Two great architects, satellite communication, more

Best of BS Opinion: Internship opportunity, taming the unicorns and more

Topics :BS SpecialBS OpinionCurated ContentRBI Policyventure capitalists

First Published: Oct 22 2024 | 6:38 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story