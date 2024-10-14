Best of BS Opinion: Small is not beautiful, a revival in China, more

The former Tata group chief looked at the merit of every matter. In what manner China’s growth engine is faltering. And MTNL’s weakness is eroding the profitability of banks
Sunita Narain pays homage to Ratan Tata, who knew “dissent is an idea that we did not know”.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Ajay Shah: The Chinese government has announced a stimulus, a “big bazooka”. The Shanghai Composite index first surged 26 per cent and is now 19 per cent up over a month. Does this mean the machinery of government stimulus will bring the economy back to health? Unlikely.
Tamal Bandyopadhyay: Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd and Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Ltd aren’t good stories, particularly when both lenders and investors are getting their appetite for the infrastructure sector back
QUOTE
More From This SectionI remember Javed Akhtar had once said to me ‘something can be called original when you can’t find its source’. I was talking to him about Sholay, and I said ‘you have copied every scene … you didn’t leave any of Charlie Chaplin’s films, besides Clint Eastwood is felt in every frame.Actor Naseeruddin Shah