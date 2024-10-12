Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Opinion / Specials / Best of BS Opinion: Pradhan future BJP chief, Indians on Palestine, more

Best of BS Opinion: Pradhan future BJP chief, Indians on Palestine, more

Here is the best of Business Standard's opinion pieces for today

Dharmendra Pradhan
Illustration: Binay Sinha
Uddalok Bhattacharya
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 12 2024 | 6:30 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Inequality is not the greatest threat to sustainability and human welfare, says Kenneth Rogoff. What is important is enabling counties to access global markets.

Among other pieces:
 

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Aditi Phadnis gives a picture of Dharmendra Pradhan as a successful BJP worker.

Chintan Girish Modi: The evil of caste-based discrimination should have no place in an India that seeks to modernise on every front. Books and films must play their part in realising this dream.

Sandeep Goyal: Indian politicians need to take a leaf out of Donald Trump’s personalised merchandise sale: It keeps his image in the public eye, continuing to engage him differently and innovatively with his supporters.

QUOTE

More From This Section

Best of BS Opinion: Valuable legacy, quantum clock is ticking, more

Best of BS Opinion: Strategy for GST reforms, unambiguous commitment, more

Best of BS Opinion: A lenders warning, NSS at 75, preparing for 2047, more

Best of BS Opinion: Tasks for new Haryana govt, manufacturing sector, more

Best of BS Opinion: Status quo on rate; stance too may not change and more

 
I won’t go into details about what we talked (with Prime Minister Narendra Modi) but what I’ve said many times is that the safety of Canadians and upholding the rule of law is one of the fundamental responsibilities of any Canadian government and that’s what I’ll stay focused on.
 
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau
Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Premium

Trump's personalised merchandise strategy: A model for Indian politicians?

Reshaping the debate: Is capitalism the cause of global inequality?

Why is Indian public opinion so indifferent to Gazans and Palestinians?

Premium

Is Dharmendra Pradhan poised for BJP president post after Haryana success?

Premium

Caste discrimination has no place in a modern India: Books, films can help

Topics :BS OpinionCurated ContentBS SpecialDonald TrumpIsrael-Palestinecapitalism

First Published: Oct 12 2024 | 6:30 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story