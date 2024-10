Among other pieces, T T Ram Mohan says the threats to India’s growth and stability emanate from outside. And Ajay Kumar is of the view that to build on the successes of startups, India should have a framework for adopting quantum technologies.

QUOTE



He (Ratan Tata) provided stable leadership to one of India’s oldest and most prestigious business houses. At the same time, his contribution went far beyond the boardroom. He endeared himself to several people thanks to his humility, kindness, and an unwavering commitment to making our society better.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi

He was a visionary industrialist and a philanthropist who always strove for society’s greater good.

Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani