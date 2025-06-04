Best of BS Opinion: India's big fights in energy, economy, and security

It’s easy to underestimate how hard a fight gets after the bell rings. Before it, we plan, we pose, we talk about strategy. But once we’re in the ring, gloves on, facing unpredictability — the real test begins. Like when you’re five days into your new gym routine, and your knees creak like rusty doors. Or when you finally land the job interview and realize prepping for it is the actual marathon. India, too, is having one of those moments. It has stepped into several arenas like clean energy, fintech, geopolitics, growth, and global strategy — and now, the fight’s really on. Let’s dive in.

Take the power sector. On paper, India looks like a green energy champ, with 40 per cent of its installed power coming from renewables. But in the actual match — real electricity generation — coal still dominates at 78 per cent. That’s because the grid can’t handle the erratic rhythm of solar and wind power. As our first editorial shows, we’re experimenting with short-term fixes, but what we need are giant investments in battery storage, something China is already running laps around us on. And we’re swinging hard in the digital payments bout too. UPI crossed ₹25 trillion in May. That’s not just progress, it’s a power move. But with great volume comes great vulnerability. As our second editorial outlines, RBI is beefing up defenses — AI tools, fraud-reporting platforms, stricter norms. Still, scams worth ₹733 crore have been reported. The opponent here isn’t just cybercrime, it’s complacency. The crowd is cheering, but one slip and we’re flat on the mat.

On the geopolitical canvas, R Jagannathan details how India’s security landscape is shifting post-Operation Sindoor. We’ve showcased indigenous missile strength and resilience, but now we’re facing a tag team of China, Pakistan, and new tensions with Bangladesh. Old allies like Russia and Israel are distracted, and America under Trump is back to hyphenating India with Pakistan. It’s time we diversify defence ties, double down on drone warfare, and build muscle memory for an entirely new kind of conflict. In the economic ring, Rajani Sinha writes, the RBI looks set to cut rates again, even as GDP hit 6.5%. Inflation’s in control, forex reserves are up, and monsoon forecasts look good. But global headwinds loom — and consumption remains frail. The economy isn’t down, but it’s ducking jabs and looking for an opening.