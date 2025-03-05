Best of BS Opinion: India's job crisis, Trump's crypto bet & a global reset

Have you ever been in a maze? You take a step forward, convinced you’ve found the exit. But no — another dead end. You turn, retrace, reconsider. Left? Right? There’s no sign, only walls closing in. This isn’t just any maze; it’s the world we live in — where policies are shifting unpredictably, dreams leading to mirages, and even faith finds itself rerouted by the forces of history. Let’s dive in.

Donald Trump has tossed a puzzle piece into the financial labyrinth: a US strategic cryptocurrency reserve. Like a door appearing in the maze, it seems to offer an escape — until you realise it could be a trap. Our first editorial explores that this could be a turning point for global finance, signalling that crypto is no longer a fringe player but a recognised asset. However, the question arises: is this a strategic bet or a dangerous gamble?

India, meanwhile, faces a paradox of its own — a job market overflowing with degrees but starved of industry-ready talent. As our second editorial notes , the Mercer-Mettl Graduate Skill Index paints a bleak picture: employability is slipping, even as demand for digital talent soars. The problem isn’t just lack of jobs; it’s the chasm between what’s taught and what’s needed. The way out? Rethink education itself, or risk walking in circles forever.

Ah, a clearing in the maze — America, Canada, Europe! The promised lands! Many chase this distant light, taking the dangerous ‘dunki’ route, investing in golden visas, convinced of a better life. In his column, R Jagannathan dissects this obsession , revealing how Hollywood gloss, colonial hangovers, and skewed perceptions make the West seem like a golden ticket. The reality? High costs, racism, and a life far from the utopian dream Bollywood sells.

Even technology isn’t spared from the maze’s complexity. At the Mobile World Congress, Sunil Bharti Mittal urged industry leaders to “share, share, share.” Yet, as China tightens its grip on AI, and Elon Musk lobbies for spectrum control, the path isn’t clear. Will shared infrastructure illuminate a way forward, or will nationalism barricade every exit? Read Nivedita Mookerji’s column for more.

And finally, the path twists back in time. Chintan Girish Modi reviews Casting the Buddha, where Shashank Shekhar Sinha traces Buddhism’s journey through power, politics, and philosophy. From Ashoka to Ambedkar, the faith has navigated its own labyrinth, shaping civilisations while adapting to new realities.

Stay tuned, and remember, there is no perfect exit — only the wisdom to navigate the maze!