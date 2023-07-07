Home / Opinion / Specials / Best of BS Opinion: India's strategic choices, power problems, and more

Best of BS Opinion: India's strategic choices, power problems, and more

Here is the best of Business Standard's opinion pieces for today

Uddalok Bhattacharya
Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Last Updated : Jul 07 2023 | 6:30 AM IST
The fresh vistas in the country’s defence and activities in the electric-vehicle market are what we have today.

Ajai Shukla: Notwithstanding the US-India bonhomie, New Delhi’s geopolitical constraints remain visible. During the SCO virtual summit on July 4, Russia’s President Vladimir Putin, China’s supremo Xi Jinping and Narendra Modi could find little meeting ground.

The share of electric vehicles in a market can change rapidly, as has been the case in many countries, says Vandana Gombar

The first edit argues India should make haste slowly on the internationalisation of the rupee. The second edit dwells on the difficulties in power reforms

QUOTE OF THE DAY

As the Bill (Personal Data Protection) goes through Parliament we will certainly discuss it more...But the Bill is going to protect citizens.

Rajeev Chandrasekhar, minister of state for IT and electronics

First Published: Jul 07 2023 | 6:30 AM IST

