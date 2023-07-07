Best of BS Opinion: India's strategic choices, power problems, and more

QUOTE OF THE DAY
As the Bill (Personal Data Protection) goes through Parliament we will certainly discuss it more...But the Bill is going to protect citizens.
Rajeev Chandrasekhar, minister of state for IT and electronics
Here is the best of Business Standard's opinion pieces for todayUddalok Bhattacharya
First Published: Jul 07 2023 | 6:30 AM IST