Best of BS Opinion: India's strategic choices, power problems, and more

The fresh vistas in the country’s defence and activities in the electric-vehicle market are what we have today.

Ajai Shukla : Notwithstanding the US-India bonhomie, New Delhi’s geopolitical constraints remain visible. During the SCO virtual summit on July 4, Russia’s President Vladimir Putin, China’s supremo Xi Jinping and Narendra Modi could find little meeting ground.

The share of electric vehicles in a market can change rapidly, as has been the case in many countries, says Vandana Gombar

The first edit argues India should make haste slowly on the internationalisation of the rupee. The second edit dwells on the difficulties in power reforms