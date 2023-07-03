Home / Opinion / Specials / Best of BS Opinion: Random thoughts on market high, HDFC Bank 2023, & more

Best of BS Opinion: Random thoughts on market high, HDFC Bank 2023, & more

Here is the best of Business Standard's opinion pieces for today

Uddalok Bhattacharya
Premium
Illustration: Ajay Mohanty

Last Updated : Jul 03 2023 | 6:15 AM IST
Is work from home a societal shift?

Technology-aided benefits, vagaries of stock-market behaviour, and the big merger --- this is what we have today

Ajit Balakrishnan looks at the benefits of work from home and the resistance to it.
Debashis Basu talks of the asymmetry between the earnings growth of companies and their share prices.

Tamal Bandyopadhyay: The merger (of HDFC and HDFC Bank) will push the bank’s retail loan as well as the secured loan portfolio and lengthen the average maturity profile of loans
QUOTE

... It is not googly, it is a robbery. It is not an easy thing. The allegations levelled by Prime Minister (Narendra Modi) against the party...Now (he) has done an important work of exonerating some of the leaders from those allegations.
Nationalist Congress Party President Sharad Pawar on the breakaway move

First Published: Jul 03 2023 | 6:15 AM IST

